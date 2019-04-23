Sergeant Bluff
Margaret A. Stinton, 85, of Sergeant Bluff, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019, at a local care facility.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff, 400 Fourth St. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Margaret Ann Stinton was born on Dec. 7, 1933, in Irwin, Iowa, to Louis and Katie Prien. She graduated from Pierson (Iowa) High School in 1952, where she played varsity basketball and was captain of her team. Her senior year the basketball team went to the state championship. She graduated from the National Business Training School in Sioux City in 1953.
Margaret married Cletus Stinton on July 1, 1955, in Correctionville, Iowa. During their marriage, they lived in Denver, Colo., Le Mars, Iowa, Sioux City, and finally settled in Sergeant Bluff in 2004. In her last years, she resided at Floyd Place in Sergeant Bluff. During her career she worked for Bellas Hess Shopping Center, the Woodbury County Sheriff's Department, and Sears.
Margaret was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church since 2001. Margaret and Cletus enjoyed boating, camping, and golfing. In 1980 they along with Margaret's mother, Katie, went to Germany to visit family. She was an avid quilter, sharing them with family members, friends and her church.
Margaret is survived by daughters, Marchell (Brent) Taylor of Ottumwa, Iowa, and Cindy (Bob) Grimm of Hornick, Iowa; a son, Darwin (Susanne) Stinton of Plymouth, Minn.; grandchildren, Dallas Grimm, Andrea Grimm, Benjamin Taylor, and Samuel Stinton; and great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Elijah, and Violet Grimm-Henze.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and parents.
Memorials can be sent to Hospice of Siouxland.