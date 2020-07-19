× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Margaret Ann Letsche

Sergeant Bluff

Margaret Ann Letsche, 52, of Sergeant Bluff, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Friday, July 17, 2020.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

Margaret was born on March 5, 1968, in Rock Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Gilbert and Gloria (Anderson) Row. She graduated from Central Lyon High School in Rock Rapids and then attended Morningside College for one year, before transferring to Northwest Missouri State University, where she graduated with an accounting degree. Margaret was very proud of having passed all four parts of the CPA exam on her first try right out of college.

Margaret first worked for Ernst & Young in St. Louis, Mo., and later worked at public accounting firms in Milwaukee, Sioux Falls and, most recently, South Sioux City.

On Sept. 26, 2003, she was united in marriage to Eric Letsche at Palisades Park near Garretson, S.D. Margaret loved to travel, with some of her favorite destinations being Norway, Las Vegas, and The Bahamas. Margaret never turned down a game of pinochle, a trip to the casino or a NASCAR race.