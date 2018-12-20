Jackson, Neb.
Margaret Anne Beacom, 81, of Jackson, passed away Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at Regency Nursing Home in South Sioux City.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Jackson. Burial will be in St. John's Catholic Cemetery, Jackson. Visitation will begin 5 p.m. Friday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Mohr Funeral Home of South Sioux City is in charge of arrangements.
Margaret was born July 9, 1937, in Emerson, Neb., the daughter of Anthony and Ida (Van Lent) Temple. She grew up in the Emerson area, graduating from Sacred Heart High School. Maggie continued her education at Wayne State College and received a degree in teaching.
She married Darrell Beacom Oct. 25, 1958. Together they made their home in the Waterbury and Willis, Neb. area. They were blessed with four children. Over the years, Maggie worked as a bookkeeper, waitress, and sold Avon for over 47 years. She was Darrell’s primary caregiver for 17 years until his passing on Jan. 24, 1992.
She was a very active member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and the Altar Society. In 2004 she was named Woman of the Year by the Rural Northeast Deanery Council of Catholic Women. Maggie was also a member of the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed her flower gardens, working in the yard, attending all her children and grandchildren’s sporting events, selling Avon, visiting and laughing with everyone she met.
She is survived by four children, Connie Block of Ponca, Neb., Craig (Tina) Beacom of Waterbury, Neb., Lisa (Mike) Carlson of Ponca, and Todd (Lisa) Beacom of Papillion, Neb.; 15 grandchildren; a sister, Lois Ford of Denver, Colo.; and special caregiver, Jeff Beckner of Ponca.
Maggie is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Darrell; and three brothers, Cletus, Larry and David.