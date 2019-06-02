Edina, Minn., formerly Sioux City
Margaret Clara Towns, 84, of Edina, formerly of Sioux City, died Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Heritage Care Center in Edina.
Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Kingdom of Jehovah's Witnesses in Bloomington, Minn.
Margaret was born on Dec. 26, 1934, to Ralph and Rebecca (Bouvia) Towns, in Sioux City. She graduated from Central High School in 1952 and began working for Sears. After moving to Minneapolis, she continued to work for Sears for more than 25 years. Later, she did office work for a group of doctors until she retired.
Margaret was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on July 5, 1980, and enjoyed sharing the Bible's positive messages with others. She looked forward to God's Kingdom bringing righteous conditions to the earth.
Margaret is survived by the joy of her life, her son, Matthew (Chris) Towns of Plymouth, Minn.; her twin brother, Mark (Angela) Towns of Sioux City; two nieces; one nephew; and a grandnephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and five half brothers, Wayne Stratton, William, Richard, Robert and Donald Towns.
She now rests in God's memory awaiting a resurrection into the promised future paradise.