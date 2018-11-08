Ida Grove, Iowa
Margaret D. Walker, 83, of Ida Grove, passed peacefully at Odebolt (Iowa) Specialty Care on Nov. 4, 2018, from complications associated with dementia.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul. Lutheran Church in Ida Grove. Interment will be in Ida Grove Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hoy/Kilmoski Funeral Home in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Margaret D. Walker, was born Doreen Mabel Robertson, on March 2, 1935, in Mafeking, Manitoba, Canada. She had a younger sister, Irene, and a younger brother, Peter. She lost her father when she was six and her brother, Peter, the next year. Her mother, Della, moved them to Portage la Prairie, Manitoba, remarried, and had two more children, Charlie Brown and Patsy Barker.
Margaret left home at 15 and found work in department stores in Winnipeg and then Toronto. She met her husband Charles in Minneapolis three years later.
Charles and Margaret were married May 10, 1953 and had eight children. They lived in Minneapolis, Minn., then moved to Bryant, S.D., and then to Ida Grove. Margaret worked in restaurants as a waitress, as a dispatcher for the Ida County Sheriff's Department, owned and operated a carpet cleaning business, and volunteered as a paramedic. She completed a degree at Buena Vista University in her 50s and worked as an AFLAC insurance agent until retirement.
Margaret loved spending time with her grandchildren. In her leisure time, she enjoyed reading, quilting, knitting, or crocheting. As a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ida Grove she found comfort and hope in the love of Jesus.
She is survived by three of her sons, David, James, and Dale; one daughter, Della; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Irene McClennan and Patsy Barker; and brother, Charlie Brown.
In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; three of her daughters, Carol, Karen, and Joyce; her son, Brian; and her brother, Peter.
Memorials may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church.