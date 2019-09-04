Sioux City
Margaret E. Freed, 72, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at a local care facility.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at St. John Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Jeff Swanson officiating. Burial will be in Ida Grove (Iowa) Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Margaret was born on Dec. 4, 1946, in Holstein, Iowa, the daughter of Harold and Ethel (Tolzin) Breyfogle. She was very proud that it was her older sister, Verla, who delivered her at birth at their home in Holstein. Margaret was baptized at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Holstein. She graduated from the Holstein High School in 1965.
She was married to Harold Petersen and later to Don Freed. She attended college and worked at Horn Memorial Hospital in Ida Grove during the late 1970s through the 1980s in the medical records field.
She was a member of the St. John Lutheran Church in Sioux City. Margaret was a master crafter and enjoyed hours sewing, crocheting, quilting, scrapbooking, designing dolls and teddy bears. She was even published for a crochet pattern that she designed. Her grandchildren were very important to her, and she spent countless hours with them. She especially enjoyed visits from her great-granddaughter Harper, and declared at the hospital when she was born that it was, "about time you (Wendy) brought me to hold her."
Margaret is survived by two daughters, Paige Petersen of Sioux City, and Wendy and her husband, Brian Jackson of Sioux City; one son, Jeffrey and his wife, Tracy Petersen of Conroe, Texas; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; six brothers; and four sisters.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don in 2011; her brother, Jack; and her sister, Verla.
