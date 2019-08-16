Elk Point, S.D.
Margaret Elaine Hanson, 93, of Elk Point, died on Aug. 15, 2019 at her home.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elk Point, with the Rev. Dan Ritter officiating. Interment will be in St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 6:30 p.m. today at Kober Funeral Home in Elk Point. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com.
Margaret was born on March 18, 1926, in Elk Point, to Lawrence J. Trudeau and Alice (Luense) Trudeau. She attended school in Elk Point, graduating in 1944. She was employed as bookkeeper in the office of Union County Auditor in Elk Point. During this time, she also worked part-time in the Veterans Office. In 1947 she was assessor for Brule Township for one year. When Margaret and her sister, Donna, were ages 9 and 5, they were taken in by their grandfather, Ben Luense, where he raised and cared for them until his death in 1955.
She married Russell O. Hanson on Feb. 14, 1947 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Elk Point. The couple farmed northwest of Elk Point for 12 years, moving onto their purchased land in 1951. They retired to Elk Point in 1988.
Her priority was homemaker, farm wife and mother of five children. She enjoyed china painting, traveling, camping, sports, flowers and creating photo albums on the lives of her grandchildren, presenting them as gifts on their graduation day from high school. She was an active church worker in the ALCW and Sunday School at St. Paul Lutheran Church, where she shared her love for Jesus. She also made many contributions of service to the schools and community.
Survivors include three daughters, Kathleen and Tom Sandau of Elk Point, Yvonne and Dr. Mark Doohen of Lennox, S.D., and Dianne and Rev. Dan Ritter of Shakopee, Minn.; two sons, Doug and Jeanne (Curry) of Elk Point, and Darin and Donna (Remm) of Lincoln, Neb.: sister, Donna Hoklin of Montana; half sisters, Norma Sommervold of Vancouver, Wash., and Linda Trudeau of Ames, Iowa: 20 grandchildren; and 36 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell; her parents; a brother, Robert at age 5; and granddaughter, Leanne Mara Sandau.