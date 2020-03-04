Margaret E. Sypersma

Sioux City

Margaret Elaine Sypersma, 95, of Sioux City, died on Feb. 26, 2020.

Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Faith United Presbyterian Church, 4327 Morningside Ave. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Services are under the direction of Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.

Margaret born on Dec. 27, 1924, in Sioux City., the daughter of John and Ellen Johnson of Sioux City. Margaret married Harold Sypersma Sr. on Feb. 20, 1944 and moved to their farm east of Sioux City.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She was a member of Faith United Presbyterian Church and a proud long-time member of Third Presbyterian Church.

Margaret spent many hard-working years on the farm taking care of the family and pets. Margaret loved working, two of her favorite jobs were for Dairy Queen and Apple Tree Preschool in the baby room. Margaret also loved animals (especially dogs).