Margaret E. Sypersma

Sioux City
Margaret Elaine Sypersma, 95, of Sioux City, died on Feb. 26, 2020.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Faith United Presbyterian Church, 4327 Morningside Ave. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Services are under the direction of Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.
Margaret born on Dec. 27, 1924, in Sioux City., the daughter of John and Ellen Johnson of Sioux City. Margaret married Harold Sypersma Sr. on Feb. 20, 1944 and moved to their farm east of Sioux City.
You have free articles remaining.
She was a member of Faith United Presbyterian Church and a proud long-time member of Third Presbyterian Church.
Margaret spent many hard-working years on the farm taking care of the family and pets. Margaret loved working, two of her favorite jobs were for Dairy Queen and Apple Tree Preschool in the baby room. Margaret also loved animals (especially dogs).
Survivors include two sons, Harold Jr. (Sandy) of Sioux City, and Kurt (Sally) Sypersma of Sioux City; four grandchildren, Shawn (Sheila) Sypersma of Hinton, Iowa, Sheri (Cody) Griffin of Moville, Iowa, Paige Sypersma (fiance, Ben Moes) of Waukee, Iowa, and Austin (Leah) Sypersma of Johnston, Iowa; two step grandchildren, Callie Jo (Chase) Peterson of Minneapolis, and Kane O'Hern of Sioux City; four great-grandchildren, Zack Sypersma, Kayla Sypersma, Chase Sypersma, and Colton Griffin; and great-step grandson, Crew Peterson.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ellen Johnson; her husband, Harold D. Sypersma; two sons, Kenneth and Richard Sypersma; brother, Jack Johnson; and sister, Darlene Von Hagel.
Heart filled thank you to the staff at Countryside Retirement Home and to Hospice of Siouxland.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Humane Society and Hospice of Siouxland.