Springfield, Mo., formerly Bronson, Iowa
Maragret Fish, 94, of Springfield, formerly of Bronson, passed away Saturday evening, April 20, 2019, at Maranatha Senior Living Center.
Services will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Maranatha Chapel. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 2 p.m. until service time Saturday at the chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home North in Springfield.
Margaret Louise Amick was born on March 24, 1925, in Bronson, the daughter of William and Alice (Porter) Amick. She attended public schools in Bronson.
On Jan. 3, 1942, she married Leo Willard Fish. He preceded her in death in 2017. The couple had four children together. She was devoted to her husband of 75 years and supported him in a pastorate and later in farming when the family lived in Iowa. Margaret was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed sewing for her daughters. Her family was blessed by her culinary talents and homemaking skills.
Margaret is survived by her son, Jerry Fish (Edie) of Kansas City, Mo.; three daughters, Deanna Olson (Steve) of Springfield, Joy Robbins (Chuck) of Branson, Mo., and Jeanene Hunter of Denver, Colo.; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; seven brothers, Glen, Harrison, Roy, Donald, Harley, Louis, and Edward; two sisters, Mabel Uhl, and Helen Sheets; a daughter-in-law, Fran Fish; and a granddaughter, Helen Olson.