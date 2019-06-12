{{featured_button_text}}

Storm Lake, Iowa

91, died Monday, June 10, 2019. Service: June 14 at 11 a.m., Fratzke and Jensen Funeral Home, Storm Lake. Burial: Storm Lake Cemetery. Visitation: June 14 at 9:30 a.m., at the funeral home.

the life of: Margaret Gregersen
