Storm Lake, Iowa
91, died Monday, June 10, 2019. Service: June 14 at 11 a.m., Fratzke and Jensen Funeral Home, Storm Lake. Burial: Storm Lake Cemetery. Visitation: June 14 at 9:30 a.m., at the funeral home.
Storm Lake, Iowa
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
91, died Monday, June 10, 2019. Service: June 14 at 11 a.m., Fratzke and Jensen Funeral Home, Storm Lake. Burial: Storm Lake Cemetery. Visitation: June 14 at 9:30 a.m., at the funeral home.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.