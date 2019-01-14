Yankton, S.D.
Margaret J. Hunhoff, 94, of Yankton, passed away Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton, with the Rev. Larry Regynski as Celebrant. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday in St. Agnes Catholic Cemetery (Sigel Parish), rural Utica, S.D. Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday, with a holy rosary at 6:45 p.m. and a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Onsite Crematory in Yankton. Visitation will resume one hour prior to service Wednesday at the church. Online condolences may be sent to www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
Margaret Modde was born on Jan. 17, 1924, to Frank and Emma (Phillips) Modde, of Oto, Iowa. She graduated in 1941 from Oto High School. She moved to Yankton in 1944 to attend Sacred Heart School of Nursing. She served as a nurse with local hospitals and nursing homes. She married Bernard Hunhoff on Aug. 20, 1946. They farmed near Utica and had eight sons. All through life, she tended to the needs of the sick and the poor.
After Bernard died in 1982, she moved to Yankton. She wrote Grandma's Scrapbook for the Yankton County Observer for 20 years. Her poems and essays were published in many newspapers and magazines. A collection of her poetry and essays, "Seventh Son," was published in 2001.
Margaret treasured her family, her Catholic faith and the written word. Those values sustained her through difficult times, especially after the death of her young son Steven in a farm accident in 1952.
Margaret is survived by seven sons, Mark (Patty) of Volin, S.D., Dave (Arlis) of Sioux Falls, S.D., Randal (Mary Anne) of Little Rock, Ark., Bernie (Myrna), Dan (Jean), Pat and Brian (Roxann), all of Yankton; 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; sister, Annette Menig, of Lake Stevens, Wash.; and two brothers, Charles Modde, of Washington, D.C., and Peter.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Sr.; their son, Steven; her parents; and seven siblings, Harold, Frank, John, James, Andrew, Rose and Mary.