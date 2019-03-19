Le Mars, Iowa
Margaret J. Wolf, 78, of Le Mars, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, in Titusville, Fla.
There will be no services. The body is to be cremated.
Margaret J. Wolf was born on May 31, 1940, in Ipswich, England, to Russell S. and Mary E. (Baxter) Rayner. She emigrated to the United States on Oct. 16, 1959. She lived in New York for 10 years.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis J. Wolf; four children, Tracy Vitch of Sioux City, Autumn (Bill) Hedspeth of Sonoma, Calif., Russell (Jerri) Boyle of Alta, Iowa, and Kelly (Jery) Pearson of Sioux City; one brother, Paul Rayner of England; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a granddaughter, Jennifer; three brothers, Gordon, Herbert and Kenneth Rayner of Ipswich; and a sister, Jean Rowe of Le Mars.