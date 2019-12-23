Le Mars, Iowa
Margaret L. Hop, 98, of Le Mars, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Society in Le Mars.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. today at Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. The Rev. Dr. Nevada DeLapp of Calvin Christian Reformed Church in Le Mars will officiate. Burial will be held at a later date in Resthaven Memory Gardens, rural Le Mars. Visitation will begin 9:30 a.m. today at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Margaret was born on Feb. 9, 1921, in Sioux Center, Iowa, the daughter of Gerrit and Jennie (Rens) Rozeboom. She attended country school near her home. During World War II, Margaret worked on B-29 airplanes at Boeing Aircraft in Wichita, Kan., as a "Rosie the Riveter."
On Oct. 31, 1944, Margaret and Julius A. Hop were united in marriage in Sioux Center, while Julius was on leave from World War II. They made their home in Le Mars, where they raised their four sons.
Margaret worked many years at the Le Mars Daily Sentinel in the circulation department.
She was a member of Calvin Christian Reformed Church, and did volunteer work at Good Samaritan Society and the Plymouth County Museum. Margaret loved entertaining people in her home, working with her houseplants and Christmas shopping for her family.
Survivors include her four sons and their wives, Bob and Lynn of Carlos, Minn., Dave and Jean of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Jim and Amy of Wyoming, Mich., and Tim and Lexie of Le Mars; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Connie Korver of Orange City Iowa.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gerrit and Jennie Rozeboom; her husband, Julius Hop on March 9, 1991; and a brother, John Rozeboom.