Le Mars, Iowa

Margaret L. Hop, 98, of Le Mars, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Society in Le Mars.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. today at Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. The Rev. Dr. Nevada DeLapp of Calvin Christian Reformed Church in Le Mars will officiate. Burial will be held at a later date in Resthaven Memory Gardens, rural Le Mars. Visitation will begin 9:30 a.m. today at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.

Margaret was born on Feb. 9, 1921, in Sioux Center, Iowa, the daughter of Gerrit and Jennie (Rens) Rozeboom. She attended country school near her home. During World War II, Margaret worked on B-29 airplanes at Boeing Aircraft in Wichita, Kan., as a "Rosie the Riveter."

On Oct. 31, 1944, Margaret and Julius A. Hop were united in marriage in Sioux Center, while Julius was on leave from World War II. They made their home in Le Mars, where they raised their four sons.

Margaret worked many years at the Le Mars Daily Sentinel in the circulation department.