Margaret M. Jensen
Waverly, Iowa, formerly Sioux City
Margaret Merle Jensen, 96, of Waverly, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
According to her wishes, the body has been cremated. Private graveside services will be in Sunnyside Memorial Gardens Cemetery, rural Charles City, Iowa, with the Rev. Mike Blair officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Margaret was born on Dec. 20, 1923, in Nashua, Iowa, the daughter of Elsia (Miller) and Henry Graeser. She attended school and graduated from Nashua High School.
In 1944, Margaret was united in marriage to James R. McCue in Sioux City. The couple was blessed with two children, Jay and Linda. James passed away in September 1954. On April 5, 1957, Margaret was united in marriage to Lavern C. Jensen in Sioux City. The couple raised their family in Sioux City and moved to Waverly in 2006. After 53 years of marriage, Lavern passed away in September 2010.
Margaret was a member of P.E.O. and served as president for several terms. She and Lavern enjoyed playing bridge and were members of different bridge clubs over the years. She also enjoyed reading and word search puzzles.
Margaret is survived by her daughter, Linda (Ronald) Caldwell of Golden, Colo.; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Jeannette White of Waverly; a brother, Merle (Violet) Graeser of Horton, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, James and Lavern; her son, Jay in 2016; three sisters, Laura, Helen and Florence; and three brothers, Elmer, Gilbert and Leonard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Waverly Area Veterans Post, or St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.