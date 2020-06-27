× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Margaret M. Jensen

Waverly, Iowa, formerly Sioux City

Margaret Merle Jensen, 96, of Waverly, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

According to her wishes, the body has been cremated. Private graveside services will be in Sunnyside Memorial Gardens Cemetery, rural Charles City, Iowa, with the Rev. Mike Blair officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Margaret was born on Dec. 20, 1923, in Nashua, Iowa, the daughter of Elsia (Miller) and Henry Graeser. She attended school and graduated from Nashua High School.

In 1944, Margaret was united in marriage to James R. McCue in Sioux City. The couple was blessed with two children, Jay and Linda. James passed away in September 1954. On April 5, 1957, Margaret was united in marriage to Lavern C. Jensen in Sioux City. The couple raised their family in Sioux City and moved to Waverly in 2006. After 53 years of marriage, Lavern passed away in September 2010.