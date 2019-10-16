Kingsley, Iowa
Margaret “Marge” A. Roling, 74, of Kingsley, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at a local hospital.
A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at First Lutheran Church in Kingsley. Burial will be at Kingsley Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday with the family present during this time, and a prayer service at 7 p.m., all at the church. Online condolences may be made at rohdefh.com.
Marge was born Feb. 28, 1945, in Pender, Neb., to Harry and Edna (Glissman) Ramspott. She attended school in Pender, graduating from Pender High School in 1963. She furthered her education by attending and graduating from Wayne State College in 1965. Marge was united in marriage to Elroy Roling on June 17, 1967, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Pender. Elroy passed away March 13, 2011.
She worked as a CNA and office administrator at the Kingsley Specialty Care Center for over 40 years, retiring in 2014.
Marge is survived by her children, Troy (Nikki) Roling of Stewart, Minn., Sue (Doug) Masuen of Le Mars, Iowa, and Todd (Paula) Roling of Cokato, Minn.; grandchildren, Noah, Addie, Kasen, Raedyn, Makena, Kennedi, Jack, Colton, Ashton, and Trinaty; a sister, Jeanette Richardson of Seward, Neb.; and sister-in-law, Linda Ramspott of Alden, Iowa.
Marge was preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Elroy. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to First Lutheran Church.