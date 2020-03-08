Margaret Marge Massey

She also volunteered at the Whittier Elementary School library when her grandchildren were students there.

Marge loved gardening, wearing brightly colored hats and jewelry, reading romance novels and collecting vintage toys, marbles, and buttons. She was a devoted “treasure hunter,” frequenting local garage sales and hosting legendary sales that drew hundreds of people.

Her greatest loves, however, were her grandchildren, with whom she shared her passion for stories and make-believe by reading to them and collecting books to share with them, even hosting a Teddy Bears' Picnic based on the beloved children's classic.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Loren; her children, Theodore “Ted” (Kathy Hoeschen) Massey of Sioux City, Doyle (Lisa Duff) Massey of Davenport, Iowa, Roxanne (Timothy) Wurth of Le Mars, Iowa and Kirk (Marcy Wearne) Massey of Eagle, Neb.; her grandchildren, Katelyn, Alicia, Danielle, Courtney, Brooks, Kelli Jo, Gabryelle and Elizabeth Massey, Cody Wurth and Kayla (Ryan) Schroeder; two great-grandsons, Kaiden and Leo Schroeder; a brother, Wesley Whitead, and sister, Norma (Whitead) Burger; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Duane and Merritte Whitead.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to UnityPoint Health – St. Luke's Foundation for the Inspiration Room at Siouxland PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly), where Marge was a client. To continue her legacy of reading to children, the family invites people attending her celebration to bring children's books that will be donated to local children.

