Margaret Mary Beacom

Margaret 'Peggy' Beacom

Rockville, Md., formerly Sioux City

Margaret “Peggy” Mary Beacom, 67, of Rockville, Md., formerly Sioux City, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Rockville, surrounded by family.

A private family ceremony will take place in California. Stories and condolences can be sent to peggy.beacom.memorial@gmail.com.

She was born Oct. 24, 1952, in Sioux City, Iowa, the eldest of four children. Peggy graduated from Heelan High School in 1970, and soon after moved to California, where she spent most of her life by her beloved ocean.

She worked as a dispatcher for the Arizona Department of Public Safety and later, California Highway Patrol, where she earned multiple commendations for her service. Peggy went on to earn certification as a Criminal Analyst contracting with the Department of Justice in California.