Margaret Massey

Sioux City
Margaret A. "Marge" Massey, 81, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Pioneer Valley Living and Rehabilitation in Sergeant Bluff.
A celebration of life will be 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 14, with a prayer service at 3 p.m., at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport St.. Family will be present throughout the celebration. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.
Margaret A. “Marge” Massey, known as "Grandma" to many, was born on April 21, 1938, in rural Westfield, Iowa, to Marion and Marguerite (Stephens) Whitead. She attended Westfield schools and Sioux City's Central High and was the first of her family to graduate from high school. After graduation, she worked at Security National Bank and Northwest Bank in Sioux City.
On Oct. 4, 1958, she married Loren Ellis Massey of Jefferson, S.D. The couple farmed near Jefferson for several years before moving to Sioux City. Over the years, Marge also worked at Joe Morten Insurance and Great West Casualty Insurance, Cub Foods, and the Sioux City School Lunch Program.
Marge and Loren were very involved with West High basketball as volunteers, taking tickets and greeting supporters at the back door from 1974 to 2000, including when the team won the Iowa State Basketball Championship in 1999. The couple was honored as West High Booster Club Parents of the Year in 1980 and later recognized for 25 years of service to the students and school. She also volunteered at the Whittier Elementary School library when her grandchildren were students there.
Marge loved gardening, wearing brightly colored hats and jewelry, reading romance novels and collecting vintage toys, marbles, and buttons. She was a devoted treasure hunter, frequenting local garage sales and hosting legendary sales that drew hundreds of people.
Her greatest loves, however, were her grandchildren, with whom she shared her passion for stories and make-believe by reading to them and collecting books to share with them, even hosting a Teddy Bears' Picnic based on the beloved children's classic.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Loren; her children, Theodore "Ted" (Kathy Hoeschen) Massey of Sioux City, Doyle (Lisa Duff) Massey of Davenport, Iowa, Roxanne (Timothy) Wurth of Le Mars, Iowa, and Kirk (Marcy Wearne) Massey of Eagle, Neb.; her grandchildren, Katelyn, Alicia, Danielle, Courtney, Brooks, Kelli Jo, Gabryelle and Elizabeth Massey, Cody Wurth and Kayla (Ryan) Schroeder; two great-grandsons, Kaiden and Leo Schroeder; a brother, Wesley Whitead; a sister, Norma (Whitead) Burger; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Duane and Merritte Whitead.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Foundation for the Inspiration Room at Siouxland PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly), where Marge was a client. To continue her legacy of reading to children, the family invites people attending her celebration to bring children's books that will be donated to local children.