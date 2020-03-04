Margaret Massey

Sioux City

Margaret A. "Marge" Massey, 81, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Pioneer Valley Living and Rehabilitation in Sergeant Bluff.

A celebration of life will be 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 14, with a prayer service at 3 p.m., at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport St.. Family will be present throughout the celebration. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

Margaret A. “Marge” Massey, known as "Grandma" to many, was born on April 21, 1938, in rural Westfield, Iowa, to Marion and Marguerite (Stephens) Whitead. She attended Westfield schools and Sioux City's Central High and was the first of her family to graduate from high school. After graduation, she worked at Security National Bank and Northwest Bank in Sioux City.

On Oct. 4, 1958, she married Loren Ellis Massey of Jefferson, S.D. The couple farmed near Jefferson for several years before moving to Sioux City. Over the years, Marge also worked at Joe Morten Insurance and Great West Casualty Insurance, Cub Foods, and the Sioux City School Lunch Program.

