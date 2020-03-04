Margaret Nelson

Sioux City

Margaret Marie "Meg" Nelson, 71, of Sioux City, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Friday. Feb. 28, 2020.

Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at New Hope Community Church, 1817 Riverside Blvd., in Sioux City. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Meg was born in Sioux City, on July 23, 1948, to Raymond “Swede” and Dorothy (Fennell) Nelson. She attended Heelan High School, graduating in 1966.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Meg married Doug Haefs in 1968 and they had two sons. She was a bookkeeper for various accounting firms in Florida and Sioux City.

She was very involved in her church and was a student of the Scriptures. Meg was a quilter and crafter, an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with her family. Most of all, she loved the many trips she took to visit her boys.