Margaret Nelson

Margaret Marie "Meg" Nelson, 71, of Sioux City, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Friday. Feb. 28, 2020.
Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at New Hope Community Church, 1817 Riverside Blvd., in Sioux City. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel.
Meg was born in Sioux City, on July 23, 1948, to Raymond “Swede” and Dorothy (Fennell) Nelson. She attended Heelan High School, graduating in 1966.
Meg married Doug Haefs in 1968 and they had two sons. She was a bookkeeper for various accounting firms in Florida and Sioux City.
She was very involved in her church and was a student of the Scriptures. Meg was a quilter and crafter, an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with her family. Most of all, she loved the many trips she took to visit her boys.
Meg is survived by sons, Derrick (Teari) Haefs of Cleveland, Tenn., and Andrew Haefs of McLouth, Kan.; six siblings, Jim Nelson of Sioux City, Bob (Nancy) Nelson of Sioux City, Ray (Marta) Nelson of Wayne, Neb., Mike Nelson of Sioux City, Jean (Jim) Schlichte of Granville, Iowa, and Barb (Tim) Tushla of Sioux City; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, John; and two nephews, Benjamin Carlson and Daniel Nelson.
The family would like to thank Touchstone Healthcare Community, Hospice and the members of New Hope Community Church for their care, love and support.