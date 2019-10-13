Bloomington, Minn., formerly Sioux City
Margaret Evelyn 'Peg' Winterlin, 94, of Bloomington, formerly Sioux City, was welcomed to her heavenly home on Oct. 8, 2019.
Service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Bloomington Covenant Church in Bloomington, Minn. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Thursday in Memorial Park Cemetery at Sioux City, Iowa. Visitation with family present will be one hour preceding the funeral service.
Peg was born the daughter of Hulda (Shogren) Gustavson and John Gustavson on Sept. 7, 1925, in Youngstown, Ohio. Peg married William Winterlin Jr. on Sept. 7, 1949, in Youngstown. The couple made their home in Sioux City, Iowa, for nearly 65 years.
Peg stayed home with their two sons, Gordon and Roger, while they were young and later was the secretary for the Sioux City Public Museum for over 25 years.
Peg was a loving wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma and a great-great-grandma. She was an amazing cook and baker who loved to host family and friends in their home and at their lakeside cabin near Bemidji, Minn.
She was a member of Central Baptist Church in Sioux City, and was the church organist for many years. Peg enjoyed traveling and making memories with her husband, Bill. They traveled often with Bill’s brothers and wives.
Peg is survived by two sons, Gordon (Paula) Winterlin of Bloomington, Minn., and Roger (Joanie) Winterlin of Waconia, Minn.; seven grandchildren, Sheryl (Lawrence) O’Connor of Elk River, Minn., Jennifer Tostenson of Mankato, Minn., Daniel (Sarah) Winterlin of Eden Prairie, Minn., Jessica (Richard) Hoffman of Bloomington, Jeffrey (Sheana) Winterlin of Richfield, Minn., Brian (Sheri) Winterlin of Billings, Mont., and Timothy (Maggie) Winterlin of Hooper, Neb.; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; one brother-in-law, Wray (Arlene) Winterlin of Davis, Calif.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her brother, Donald Gustavson; and two sisters-in-law, Elsie Gustavson and Leona Winterlin.
Memorial gifts may be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship of Siouxland, 4700 Gordon Drive #202, Sioux City, IA 51106.