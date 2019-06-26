Bay View, Mich., formerly Jackson, Neb.
Margaret Kathleen "Peggy" O'Neill Beyers, 75, of Bay View, Mich., formerly of Jackson, died Sunday, June 23, 2019, in Bay View after a lengthy struggle with cancer.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Francis Xavier Church in Petoskey, Mich., with the Rev. Dennis Stilwell officiating. Burial will be in St. Francis Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until service time Thursday at the church. You are welcome to leave a note of condolence for Peggy's family at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com.
Peggy was born on Nov. 28, 1943, in Sioux City, to Thomas and Esther O'Neill (Heck) of Jackson, Neb. Peggy was the oldest girl and the second oldest of 13 children. Peggy attended elementary and high schools in Nebraska and graduated from Briar Cliff College in Sioux City majoring in speech therapy. After graduation, she moved to Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., where she worked as a speech therapist in the city schools and later in the Head Start Program in the eastern Upper Peninsula.
Peggy and Jim were married on June 29, 1968, in Jackson and moved to Devon, Pa., where Peggy was employed as a speech therapist at the Royer-Greaves School for the Blind and Deaf in Paoli. In 1973, after the birth of Patricia, Peggy became a full-time homemaker. The family moved to Plattsburgh, N.Y., where Jim was employed at CVPH Medical Center. After Foster John was born the family moved to Petoskey, Mich., where Jim was administrator of Little Traverse Hospital. They then moved to Monroe, Wis., where they resided for 14 years before retiring to Madison, Wis.
In 1997, after Jim retired, Peggy and Jim bought a cottage in the Bay View Association and began to spend five months of the year there. Peggy and Jim were longtime members of St. Francis Xavier Parish in Petoskey.
Peggy was devoted to her children and grandchildren and they adored her. She was an avid gardener in Bay View, spending hours creating a beautiful flower garden each season. She was great friends with her sisters and they gathered for the weekend each year on Mother's Day. Peggy was very interested in and actively supported political candidates who fought for social justice.
She is survived by her husband, James; two children, Patricia (Jeff) Pelzel of Pewaukee, Wis., and Foster John (Yi-Ping) Beyers of Staunton, Va.; and three grandchildren, Ross (21) and Clare (15) Pelzel and Amelia Beyers (5) of Staunton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and three of her brothers.
Friends and family wishing to make a charitable donation in memory of Peggy are asked to please consider The Life Raft Group, 155 U.S. Highway 46, Suite 202, Wayne, NJ 07470, a non-profit organization centered around a rare cancer called GIST (gastrointestinal stromal tumor).