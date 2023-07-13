Margaret 'Peggy' Schlezes

Wilmington, Del.

Margaret "Peggy" Schlezes passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 6, 2023, surrounded by loved ones after a hard-fought battle with ALS.

Peggy was born in Cambridge, N.Y., in September of 1954, to the late Jack and Barbara Roche. Peggy spent her childhood in the small town of Salem, N.Y., until her family moved to Indiana, where she eventually met her husband, Ken. Peggy was a one-of-a-kind woman who dedicated her life to her family and many children through her work with Peninsula McCabe preschool in the 1980's and then through her in-home daycare for over two decades.

After raising her children, she changed careers and entered the workforce where she flourished as a member of R.H. Rockwell Insurance Agency. Peggy loved antiquing, architecture, golf, HGTV, the Philadelphia Flyers, coffee ice cream, and vacations in Vermont to name a few. Above all, her favorite pastime was making memories as the "Queen of Crafts" with her grandchildren who brought such joy to her life.

Peggy is survived by her husband Ken of 50 years; their three children, son Kyle (Kristina), and daughters, Andrea (Jon), and Kimmy (AJ); sister Sharon and brother Chris; and was a cherished Marmie to seven grandchildren Cameron, Ryan, Logan, Roman, Cecilia, Brendan, and Molly, and eighth coming in December.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Kathy; and brother Jack.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: ALS Association- Greater Philadelphia Chapter, 321 Norristown Road, Suite 260, Ambler, PA 19002.

Arrangements are with Chandler Funeral Home in Wilmington. For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com.