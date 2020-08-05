Marge Hollingshead
Sioux City
Margaret “Marge” Ann Hollingshead, 70, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at a local hospital.
Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, with the Rev. Scott Squires officiating. Burial will be in Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. today, with family present at 6 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Marge was born on April 19, 1950, in Charles City, Iowa, to Robert L. and Charlotte A. (Reasland) Marvin. She received her education in Rutland, Iowa, through the fifth grade, and graduated high school in Humboldt, Iowa. Marge continued her education at Spencer School of Business for two years. She moved to Sioux City in 1970, where she worked for a local attorney before starting her career with the City of Sioux City in 1976.
She married Donald L Hollingshead on Sept. 20, 1974, in Elk Point, S.D. Marge worked as an administrative assistant with the city until her retirement in 2015.
Marge was a proud member of First Congregational Church of Christ, was fluent in shorthand, and was an avid bowler for 50 years. She enjoyed sporting events of her grandchildren, and loved the special Saturday night Trivial Pursuit games played with the gang of 30 years (Donnie, Terri, Gary, Deb, and Steve). Marge loved her dogs through the years.
Marge is survived by her loving family of her sons, Anthony “Tony” (Karrie) Hollingshead of Sioux City, Robert (Angie) Hollingshead of Shakopee, Minn., Don (Pam) Hollingshead of Houston, Texas, and Thad (Amy) Hollingshead of Elk Point; daughters, Pearl Macalley, and Julie (Bob) of Missouri; grandchildren, Jourdyn, Jaren, Jeffrey, Owen, Maggie, Winnie, Dawna, Gunnar, Samantha, Sarah, Christian, Trinity, Matthew, Dalton, Drake, Mitchell, and Jake; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Terry (Robin) Marvin of St. Paul Park, Minn., and Dan (Jamie) Marvin of Perry, Iowa; sister, Wendy (Tom) Froh of Dakota City; sister-in-law, Donna Hollingshead; and many nieces and nephews.
Marge was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donnie on June 5, 2014; and in-laws, William and Ellen.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.