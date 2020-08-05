× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marge Hollingshead

Sioux City

Margaret “Marge” Ann Hollingshead, 70, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at a local hospital.

Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, with the Rev. Scott Squires officiating. Burial will be in Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. today, with family present at 6 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Marge was born on April 19, 1950, in Charles City, Iowa, to Robert L. and Charlotte A. (Reasland) Marvin. She received her education in Rutland, Iowa, through the fifth grade, and graduated high school in Humboldt, Iowa. Marge continued her education at Spencer School of Business for two years. She moved to Sioux City in 1970, where she worked for a local attorney before starting her career with the City of Sioux City in 1976.

She married Donald L Hollingshead on Sept. 20, 1974, in Elk Point, S.D. Marge worked as an administrative assistant with the city until her retirement in 2015.