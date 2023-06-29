Margie Lacey Doyle

Dakota Dunes

Margaret "Margie" Elizabeth Lacey Doyle, 65 of Dakota Dunes passed away as she was beginning a Mediterranean cruise on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Barcelona, Spain.

A memorial mass will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 2, at St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church in Dakota Dunes. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service time at the church. A church blessing and burial will be at 1 p.m. Monday, July 3, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Imogene, Iowa with burial to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Imogene. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Margie was born on Nov. 18, 1957, in Sioux Falls, S.D., the youngest of five children to the late William Charles and Nellie Lacey. She attended St. Mary Elementary and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1976. Margie graduated from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, S.D., where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration followed by her Masters of Professional Accountancy.

After receiving her degree, Margie joined Deloitte and practiced in Minneapolis then Omaha before joining ConAgra, where she quickly rose to become the company's Treasurer. In December of 1999, Margie joined McCarthy Group as its first Chief Financial Officer, where she led the firm's financial operations for many years before moving to Des Moines in November of 2007. She then initiated her own consulting practice, while remaining on the board of McCarthy Group and leading its Audit Committee. She also served as director on several corporate boards including Kernen Capital and Farm Credit. After moving to Dakota Dunes in December of 2015, Margie was a founding director of Bridges Trust of South Dakota, a McCarthy Group affiliated company. As Mike McCarthy of the McCarthy Group commented of her balanced, ethical leadership:

"Margie brought disciplined order to the financial affairs of McCarthy Group, serving on our board and joining our team in allocating capital. She was sharp and skeptical and always committed to improving our decisions and the way we made them. We became a better company because of Margie Doyle."

Margie married Ken Doyle on March 3, 2000, at Dowd Chapel Catholic Church in Boys Town, Neb. Margie and Ken made their home in Omaha for years prior to moving to Waukee, Iowa, and then to their current home in Dakota Dunes. Margie was a member of St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church in Dakota Dunes. Margie and Ken enjoyed taking walks together, cooking meals together, biking, attending plays and concerts, dancing, golfing, skiing, USD functions including tailgating, and traveling in the U.S. and abroad. Margie also truly enjoyed spending time with family and friends, reading, and crossword puzzles as well as numerous volunteer activities including serving on the USD Foundation and Camp High Hopes boards. Her great personal warmth, philanthropy, ethical practice, and fun sense of humor will be missed by all.

Margie is survived by her husband, Kenneth "Ken" Doyle of Dakota Dunes; brothers, Greg Lacey (Connie) of Iowa City, Iowa, and Patrick Lacey of Goodyear, Ariz.; sisters, Catherine Lacey and Cynthia Srstka both of Sioux Falls; sisters-in-law, Patty (Tom) Niedermyer of Pisgah, Iowa, Charlene Boehm of Silver City, Iowa, and Joanne (Mark) Faul of Parker, Colo.; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Margie was loved by many, and her memory will long be cherished by her dedicated friends and family.

Margie was preceded in death by her parents; nephew, Jon Lacey; brothers-in-law, Don Srstka and Robert Boehm; and sister-in-law, Nina Lacey.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Camp High Hopes. To donate, please visit www.camphighhopes.com.