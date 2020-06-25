× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Margie M. Rath

Battle Creek, Iowa

Margie M. Rath, 86, of Battle Creek, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Willow Dale Wellness Village in Battle Creek.

Private family graveside services will be in Ida Grove Cemetery, Ida Grove, Iowa. The Rev. Kevin J. Freese will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home in Ida Grove. Condolences may be sent online at www.christensenvanhouten.com.

Margie Minnie Rath, the daughter of Carl and Elsie (Wunschel) Druivenga, was born on Oct. 8, 1933, in Sac County, Iowa. Margie grew up on the family farm and attended country school in rural Sac County.

She helped out on the family farm until she was united in marriage to Frederick J. Rath on June 3, 1951, in Arthur, Iowa. Margie and Frederick made their home on an acreage outside of Ida Grove. The couple was blessed with three children, Dorothy, Donald, and Dean. Margie enjoyed being a homemaker and raising her children. She took pride in the large garden she grew and was also an avid reader.