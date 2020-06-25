Margie M. Rath
Battle Creek, Iowa
Margie M. Rath, 86, of Battle Creek, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Willow Dale Wellness Village in Battle Creek.
Private family graveside services will be in Ida Grove Cemetery, Ida Grove, Iowa. The Rev. Kevin J. Freese will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home in Ida Grove. Condolences may be sent online at www.christensenvanhouten.com.
Margie Minnie Rath, the daughter of Carl and Elsie (Wunschel) Druivenga, was born on Oct. 8, 1933, in Sac County, Iowa. Margie grew up on the family farm and attended country school in rural Sac County.
She helped out on the family farm until she was united in marriage to Frederick J. Rath on June 3, 1951, in Arthur, Iowa. Margie and Frederick made their home on an acreage outside of Ida Grove. The couple was blessed with three children, Dorothy, Donald, and Dean. Margie enjoyed being a homemaker and raising her children. She took pride in the large garden she grew and was also an avid reader.
In their free time, Margie and Frederick could be found dancing the polka with the local dance group. In the fall of 1993, Margie moved into Ida Grove. She was a member of the Horn Hospital Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary and the Faith Bible Church Ladies Aide Society.
Left to cherish her memory include her children, Dorothy (Gilbert) Schoba of Ida Grove, Dean (Julie) Rath of Ida Grove, and Donald (Debbie) Rath of Gulfport, Miss.; five grandchildren, Jenniffer (Shannon Hopkins) Cedeno, Susan (Bill) Henkelman, Gary (Tara) Kron Jr., Christina (Marty) Homer and Dawn (Nathan) Holbrook; 19 great-grandchildren; 16 great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Duane (Shirley) Druivenga and James “Jim” Druivenga, both of Battle Creek; brother-in-law, Wayne Steinkuehler of Texas; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Margie was preceded in death by her loving husband of 42 years, Frederick Rath; her parents, Carl and Elsie Druivenga; brother, Raymond (Donna) Druivenga; sisters, Doris (Leonard) Sanford and Emma Jean Steinkuehler; sister-in-law, Janice Druivenga; granddaughter, Amy Kron; great-grandson, Joseph Landon; great-granddaughter, Rebecca “Becca” Cedeno; great-great-granddaughter, Abby Hicks; great-grandson, Joseph Hopkins.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.