Margie Pellersels-Beaver
Sac City, Iowa
Margie Pellersels-Beaver, 97, of Sac City, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Park View Rehabilitation Center in Sac City.
Arrangements are under the direction of Farber and Otteman Funeral Home in Sac City. For full obituary please go to www.farberotteman.com.
Margie is survived by her two sons, David (Janice) Pellersels of Atchison, Kan., and JD Pellersels of Sioux City; grandchildren, Sean (Lisa) Pellersels of Billings, Mont., Ryan (Jennifer) Pellersels of Easton, Mo., and Mindy (Wesley) Dickinson of Bellevue, Neb.; great-grandchildren, Austin, Chase, Dagney, and Gloria; daughter-in-law, Shirley Beaver and family; son-in-law, Fred Wittrock and family; a very special and dedicated friend, Carol DeLoach of Sac City; and many extended family members and friends. Margie is also survived by and was blessed with a special family, Ted and Alice Zimmerman and their children, who were always there to help her.
