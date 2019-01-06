Sioux City
Margaret "Margie" Vande Berg, 82, of Sioux City, passed away Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, at a local nursing facility.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Peace Reformed Church, with the Rev. Jason Van Wyk officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with the family present at 6 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Margie was born on Oct. 11, 1936, to Wilhelmina (Peuse) and Harry Bras, in Alton, Iowa. Margie attended Alton High School, and NWJ College, where she obtained her associate in arts degree. She continued her education at Westmar College, where she obtained her bachelor of arts degree, and finished her education at the University of South Dakota where she received her reading endorsement and worked on graduate hours.
Margie taught 32 years at Sioux Center, Iowa, Sergeant Bluff, and Sioux City schools. She married Duane Vande Berg in Alton on Aug. 6, 1959.
Margie was a member of Peace Reformed Church in Sioux City, Sioux City Retired Educators Unit and PEO Chapter AZ. She enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, listening to music, playing cards, and spending winters in Arizona.
Margie is survived by her daughter, Mikell (Jeff) Brosamle of Galva, Iowa; two sons, Mark (Kandi) Vande Berg of Harlan, Iowa, and Todd (Nicki) Vande Berg of Arden Hills, Minn.; sister-in-law, Carol Bras of Hospers, Iowa; two brothers-in-law, Paul (Deona) Vande Berg of Spencer, Iowa, and Warren (Mary) Vande Berg of Sunlakes, Ariz.; one brother-in-law, Floyd Johnson of The Villages, Fla.; seven grandchildren, Kyler, Taylor and Tanner Vande Berg, Chris, Emily and Matthew Brosamle, and Katie (Brett) Shively; two nieces; and seven nephews.
Margie was preceded in death by her husband, Duane in 2001; her parents; a brother, Leroy Bras; a sister-in-law, Shirley Johnson; and a nephew, Kyle Vande Berg.