Sioux City
Marguerite Grace Westly, 87, of Sioux City, died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at her home.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Monday in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 1 to 5 p.m. today at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.
Marguerite Grace Westly was born to George and Kathryn (Riggs) File, on Dec. 15, 1931, in Fort Worth, Texas. She was raised a Baptist and baptized at Calvary Baptist Church. She grew up and attended school in Texas. In 1969, she moved to Sioux City, and began working at David’s Briar Shop/Mid City News for 22 years until they closed. She continued to work various jobs keeping busy until she retired.
Prior to retirement, Marguerite liked to bowl. She was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers, and enjoyed watching the games.
Marguerite is survived by her children, Kathy Harvey, Phyllis (Richard) McHenry, Wayne Westly, and Steven (Jody) Westly; 17 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Shirley Goetschius; brother, George William File; and sisters, Nellie Marie Robbins and Kathryn Louise Smith.