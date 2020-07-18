Marguerite J. Hinds

She was an artist with yarn, creating hats that brought many joy; with fabric, making everything from elaborate dragon puppets to sewing her own scrubs; and with food, she was known as the “Cookie Lady” and master of cinnamon rolls. Later in life, she even learned to love gardening and, especially, giving away the produce. She could certainly tell a story and was ever determined to get the whole thing out. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, where she taught CCD long ago, Altar Society, and on the board of Civil Bend Township. She spent many happy hours at tractor pulls and farm shows with Bruce Klemme, who has been a longtime companion and friend, sharing much of the last years of her life.