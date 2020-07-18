Marguerite J. Hinds
Elk Point, S.D.
The community lost a smile and a giggle with the passing of Marguerite Josephine Hinds, 61, of Elk Point, Monday, June 8, 2020, known to her family as “Eato.”.
A celebration of life will be 10 a.m. today at St Joseph Catholic Church in Elk Point. Burial of ashes will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Kober Funeral Home in Elk Point. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com.
Born to Harold M. and Rosella (Chicoine) Hinds on Nov. 1, 1958, she attended Pleasant Grove District 20 country school, then Elk Point Middle and High Schools. She always loved books and reading, going on to receive a bachelor of library science from the University of South Dakota.
She held various jobs around town, including the Valley Bank, Pioneer Drug, Ollie's Drive Inn, Wel-Life Assisted Living, Prairie Estates Care Center and Elk Point-Jefferson Schools food service.
She was an artist with yarn, creating hats that brought many joy; with fabric, making everything from elaborate dragon puppets to sewing her own scrubs; and with food, she was known as the “Cookie Lady” and master of cinnamon rolls. Later in life, she even learned to love gardening and, especially, giving away the produce. She could certainly tell a story and was ever determined to get the whole thing out. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, where she taught CCD long ago, Altar Society, and on the board of Civil Bend Township. She spent many happy hours at tractor pulls and farm shows with Bruce Klemme, who has been a longtime companion and friend, sharing much of the last years of her life.
She is survived by two sisters, Rosemary (John) Suing, and Renee (Doug) Irwin; a brother, Joseph (Paula) Hinds; and many beloved nieces, nephews and grandnieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Rosella; two brothers, Thomas and John; and an infant grandnephew, Hunter.
