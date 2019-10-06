Jackson, Neb.
Marguerite K. McGowen, 84, of Jackson, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Jackson. Burial will be in Dixon, Neb. Visitation will be 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, with a rosary at 4 p.m., and a vigil service at 6 p.m., at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home, 1431 W. 29th Street, South Sioux City. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.
Marguerite was born the daughter of Patrick and Rose (Foley) McGowen on June 23, 1935, in Jackson, Neb. She graduated from Jackson High School and Wayne State College. Marguerite taught in Holstein, Iowa, Minneapolis, and the South Sioux City School District.
She enjoyed traveling and music.
Marguerite is survived by her brother, William "Bill" McGowen of Hubbard, Neb.; nieces, Kristy McGowen of Olathe, Kan., and Madonna (Rick) Nelson of Emerson, Neb.; and nephew, Mike (Gina) Mahaney of Walthill, Neb.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Patricia Mahaney; brother, Jack McGowen; and sister-in-law, Marilyn McGowen.
