Sioux City
Marguerite (Smith) Cordice, 97, Sioux City, passed away Thursday Jan. 17, 2019 in her apartment at Whispering Creek Retirement Community.
Funeral Services will be held 10 a.m. Monday at St. Thomas Episcopal Church on 12th and Douglas. Visitation with the family present will be at the church one hour prior to the funeral.
Marguerite was born June 22, 1921 to Francis McKinley Smith and Muriel (Brown) Matthews in New York City, NY. Marguerite graduated high school in New York City, where she resided the majority of her life. Marguerite was an accomplished seamstress but pursued a career in Healthcare. She established a career as a hospital administrator at Harlem Hospital, where she was to meet her husband Dr. John W.V. Cordice Jr. M.D. during his residency. Marguerite would later become the Office Manager for Dr. Cordice’s private practice.
Marguerite and Dr. John W.V. Cordice Jr. M.D. were married Sept. 26, 1948 in New Jersey. They enjoyed 65 blessed years of marriage, making their home Hollis Queens, NY before moving to Sioux City.
Marguerite enjoyed reading, fishing and cooking. Marguerite and Dr. Cordice loved traveling, their favorite place to visit was Barbados. She was committed to social justice and the civil rights movement, and participated in the 1963 March on Washington. Since moving to Sioux City Marguerite has enjoyed spending time with her great-grandchildren and great-great-grandson She made many close friends during her short time in Sioux City and always looked forward to playing her card games with her friends at Whispering Creek .
Marguerite is survived by her 3 daughters, Michele (George) Boykin of Sioux City, IA; Jocelyn Basnett of Washington D.C.; Marguerite D. Cordice Flushings Queens, NY; 3 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandson.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials be made in the form of donations in Marguerite’s name to Doctors Without Borders or Stanford Community Center of Sioux City, IA.