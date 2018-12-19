Onawa, Iowa
Marie "Mary" Louise Ping, 94, of Onawa, passed away Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at Pleasant View Care Center in Whiting, Iowa.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at the Rush Family Care Service in Onawa, led by Chris Jensen. Burial will be in Onawa Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.
Marie "Mary" Louise was born on Nov. 6, 1924, in Turin, Iowa, to Harry and Ellen (Johannsen) Collett. She graduated from Onawa High School in 1943.
Mary and Charles "Chuck" Ping were united in marriage on Feb. 26, 1945. Two children were born to this union. She worked at Moon's Store and Stangel Pharmacy in Onawa until she retired at the age of 81.
She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of First Congregational Church, UCC.
Survivors include a daughter and her husband, Christy and Larry Anderson of Onawa; a son and his wife, Randy and Valerie Ping of Onawa; four grandchildren, Kevin Anderson and Karen Anderson, both of Omaha, David Murray of Jefferson, S.D., and Emily Hall and her husband, Tyler of Logan, Iowa; five great-grandchildren, Keagan, Haedyn, Logan, Corbin, and Piper; and three sisters, Betty Harms of Onawa, Joanne Brenden of Whiting, and Dorothy Bearce of Whiting.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Charles "Chuck" Ping; her parents, Harry and Ellen Collett; and her brother, Donald Collett.