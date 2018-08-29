Southlake, Texas, formerly Sioux City
Marian A. Zenkovich, 89, of Southlake, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sioux City, with the Rev. Daniel Rupp officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 8 p.m. today, with a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel in Sioux City. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Marian was born on Aug. 14, 1929, in Le Mars, Iowa, the daughter of John and Armella (Freymann) Reisch. She attended school in Remsen, Iowa, graduating from St. Mary's High School in 1947. Marian then attended St. Joseph Mercy School of Nursing in Sioux City, graduating in 1950. She received the highest score in the state, among 469 nurses who wrote the state board examination and earned her R.N. degree in 1950.
Marian married John V. Zenkovich on Nov. 17, 1951 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Remsen. He preceded her in death on July 3, 2011. Marian was raised on a farm in Oyens, Iowa. She and John lived and raised their family in Sioux City. After 63 years in Sioux City, Marian became a resident at the Landing at Watermere in Southlake in 2014 until her death.
Marian worked as a registered nurse at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital and Marian Health Center in Sioux City, where she enjoyed working in pharmacy, obstetrics, post-surgery, and geriatrics. She retired in 1989. Marian was a member of Immaculate Conception Church. Marian had a passion for cooking and reading.
Survivors include her sons, Michael (Alice) Zenkovich of Keller, Texas, and John J. Zenkovich of Antigo, Wis.; daughters, Susan (Edward) Knudsen of Sioux City, and Kathy (Kent) Mueller of Humboldt, Iowa; grandchildren, John E. Zenkovich, Allison (Zenkovich) Rousey, Jason Knudsen, Jennifer Drum, Nate Mueller, Jake Mueller, Kaitlyn (Mueller) Kelly, Paige Zenkovich, Hannah Zenkovich, and Kyle Zenkovich; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother, John (Jean) Reisch of North Carolina; a sister, Karen (Darrell) Hoss of Sioux City; a sister-in-law, Carla Zenkovich of Spencer, Iowa; a special cousin, Nick Freymann of Spirit Lake, Iowa; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John V. Zenkovich; and sisters, Paula Miller and Carla Murray.