Merrill, Iowa
Marian Blackmore, 89, of Merrill, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Society in Le Mars, Iowa.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Paul Lutheran Church – Johnson Township, rural Merrill. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery. Visitation will be after 3 p.m. Thursday, with the family present after 5 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Visitation will resume 9:30 a.m. until service time Friday at the church. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
Marian Elizabeth Cumihow was born on Nov. 27, 1929, on a farm near Merrill, the daughter of Bernard and Elizabeth (Albright) Cumihow. She attended country school in Liberty Township, rural Plymouth County, Iowa.
She was united in marriage to John Blackmore on Sept. 9, 1948 at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Following their marriage, they farmed in Liberty Township in Plymouth County. She and John raised chickens for many years and Marian would make weekly trips to Merrill and Le Mars to sell eggs. John passed away on June 5, 2007.
She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, where she was active in the ladies aide for many years. She enjoyed embroidery, cooking, baking, and tending to her flower and vegetable gardens. She also enjoyed playing cards. Most of all, she loved the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Peggy McCoy of Merrill, Terry (Lynne) Blackmore of Merrill, Darrell (Janis) Blackmore of New London, Minn., and Donna (Kenneth) Tiesler of Merrill; seven grandchildren, Christy (Jason) Murra of Le Mars, Sheila (Daniel Keister) McCoy of Alexandria, Va., David (Maria) Blackmore of Merrill, Elizabeth (Kevin) Bates of Le Mars, Alicia (Aloe) Hunafa of Iowa City, Iowa, Stacy Tiesler (Justus Moodie) of Le Mars, and Corey Blackmore (Brittney Wilson) of Sioux City; 16 great-grandchildren; several in-laws; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Elizabeth Cumihow; her husband, John Blackmore; her half brother, Kenneth Eppling; two half sisters, Florence Rosenow and Iva Montagne; and three grandchildren, Kimberly, Julie, and Kyle McCoy.