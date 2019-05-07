Merrill, Iowa
89, died Monday, May 6, 2019. Service: May 10 at 10:30 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, Merrill. Burial: Hillside Cemetery. Visitation: May 9 after 3 p.m., Rexwinkel Funeral Home, Le Mars, Iowa.
Merrill, Iowa
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
89, died Monday, May 6, 2019. Service: May 10 at 10:30 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, Merrill. Burial: Hillside Cemetery. Visitation: May 9 after 3 p.m., Rexwinkel Funeral Home, Le Mars, Iowa.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.