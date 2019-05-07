{{featured_button_text}}

Merrill, Iowa

89, died Monday, May 6, 2019. Service: May 10 at 10:30 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, Merrill. Burial: Hillside Cemetery. Visitation: May 9 after 3 p.m., Rexwinkel Funeral Home, Le Mars, Iowa.

Celebrate
the life of: Marian Blackmore
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments