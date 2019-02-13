Sergeant Bluff
Marian D. (Hindman) Considine, 94, of Sergeant Bluff, passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at home, surrounded by her family.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Holy Cross Parish-St. Michael Catholic Church, 2223 Indian Hills Drive, in Sioux City, with the Rev. David Hemann officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. today, with the family present 6 to 8 p.m. and a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Marian was born on Nov. 13, 1924, in Valley, Neb., the third of four children of William and Selma (Steele) Hindman. In 1941, she graduated from Luton High School, where she was valedictorian. After graduation, she worked at the Ration Board during World War II. She was then at the employment office for the state of Iowa, where she met her future husband, Virgil T. Considine.
They were married on Jan. 31, 1948, at the Cathedral in Sioux City. They had five children. Her husband passed away on Feb. 11, 1975. Marian worked as a clerk at Blue Cross Blue Shield for 20 years, retiring in 1986.
Marian loved gardening, birds, playing cards, and her family. She also enjoyed knitting and crocheting and was an avid painter.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathy and Barb; sons, Bob and Pat (wife, Jill); Tom's widow, Patty; grandchildren, Kendell, John, Kelly, Jessica, Josh, Michael and Lilly; stepgrandchildren, Cassie, Jordan and Jake; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; three brothers; her son Tom; and her granddaughters Kristen and Veronica.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions to the Carmelite Nuns in Sioux City and Queen of Peace in Sioux City.