Le Mars, Iowa, formerly Merrill, Iowa
Marian Frances Baker, 97, of Le Mars, formerly of Merrill, passed away Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at the Brentwood Good Samaritan Village in Le Mars.
Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at St. John Lutheran Church in Merrill. The Rev. Elizabeth Lippke will officiate. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery. Visitation with the family will begin at noon Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Marian Frances Marienau was born on May 6, 1921, on a farm northwest of Merrill, the daughter of Edward and Caroline (Mattas) Marienau. She attended school in Merrill through the 10th grade prior to transferring to Le Mars to graduate from high school in 1940. Marian furthered her education by attending normal training at Western Union (Westmar) College in Le Mars. She taught in rural schools in Plymouth County for the next 17 years.
On Oct. 31, 1942, Marian and Francis E. "Ike" Baker were united in marriage in South Sioux City. They made their home in Merrill. After teaching school, Marian took a position as a teller with Farmers State Bank in Merrill. She worked as a teller for 21 years and then retired in 1982. Ike passed away on Nov. 30, 2000.
Marian was a member of St. John Lutheran Church. She taught Sunday School, participated in circle and sang in the choir. Marian moved to Sunrise Villa in Le Mars in 2008. She loved time with friends and family, vacationing, always staying active, and of course, her cardinals.
She will be lovingly remembered by her sisters, Norma (Virgil) Vanderloo of Waterloo, Iowa, and Waneta Tevis of Seattle, Wash.; a sister-in-law, Margaret Marienau of Merrill; brother-in-law, Richard Stroup of Apache Junction, Ariz.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Carrie Marienau; husband, Ike; brothers, Melvin (Elsie), Edward (Shirley) and Frank Marienau; and sisters, Dorothy Marienau, Carol Stroup and Wilma (Merton) Jessen.