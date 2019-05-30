{{featured_button_text}}

Sioux City

82, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Service: June 3 at 10:30 a.m., Holy Cross Parish-St. Michael Catholic Church. Burial: Calvary Cemetery. Visitation: June 2 from 5 to 8 p.m., at the church. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

Celebrate
the life of: Marian Jane Hall
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments