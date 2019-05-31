Sioux City
Marian Jane "Babe" Hall, 82, of Sioux City, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at a local hospital.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Holy Cross Parish-St. Michael Catholic Church in Sioux City, with the Rev. Lawrence L. McCarty, Celebrant. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, with a vigil service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Marian Jane, the daughter of John and Minnie (Bruce) Grudle, was born on Aug. 7, 1936, in Malvern, Iowa. In 1941, Marian's family moved from Malvern to Thurman, Iowa, and in 1944 they moved to Sidney, Iowa. She graduated from Sidney High School with the class of 1954.
On July 16, 1955, Marian was united in marriage to Richard W. Hall at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Hamburg, Iowa. After their marriage, they lived in Alameda, Calif., Sidney, Glenwood, Iowa, and since 1970 in Sioux City. Marian's work career included Fremont County Savings Bank, an Avon representative, Apple Tree Day Care, and a food demonstrator for Sunshine Foods.
Marian was an active member of Holy Cross Parish-St. Michael Catholic Church, where she served on numerous church organizations and committees. Marian was an officer on St. Michael Altar Society and served on the school board for St. Michael and Bishop Heelan High School. She volunteered at the cancer center and the Siouxland Soup Kitchen, where she organized and scheduled volunteers. Marian enjoyed spending time with her family and attending activities for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Most importantly, she had a special place in her heart for the lonely. She was always delivering food, balloons, and flowers to widows and those in nursing and assisted care facilities. She also loved spending time with her LOLA friends and valued their friendships.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Richard Hall; son, Jeff (Mary) Hall of Columbus, Neb.; daughters, Janet (Jay) Freng of Kenosha, Wis., Theresa (Robert) Schoonover of McLoud, Okla., Mindy (Don) Oberle of Sioux City, and Jenny (Mike) Jelken of McCook Lake, S.D.; 17 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; sisters, June VanSycoc, Eunice Travis, and Marvel Travis; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Minnie Grudle; and brothers, Eldon Grudle, Elmo Grudle, and Everett Grudle.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Carmelite Monastery in Sioux City.