Marian K. Knopf

Sioux City

Marian K. Knopf, 51, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at her residence.

Services will be 4 p.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City. Cremation rites will follow the service. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home.

Marian, the daughter of Dale and Frances (Perez) Knopf, was born on Oct. 30, 1968, in Sioux City. Marian grew up and lived in Sioux City. From the time of her birth, Marian suffered from cerebral palsy and had many health issues throughout her life. She was involved with Goodwill in Sioux City and had worked at a can redemption center.

Marian enjoyed going to the mall and shopping. She also enjoyed listening to the Rolling Stones, watching Karate Kid and loved Mickey Mouse.

She is survived by her mother, Frances Knopf of Sioux City; her father, Dale Knopf of Lubbock, Texas; two sisters, Kathy Campbell of Virginia, and Sandra Knopf of Sioux City; one niece; four nephews; and a great-aunt, Mary Andersen of Sioux City.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Carl and Anna Perez; paternal grandparents, Jerry and Dorothy Knopf; and two brothers, Dale Knopf and Jesse Knopf.