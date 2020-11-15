Marian K. Turner

Sioux City

Marian K. Turner, 64, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at a local care facility.

Celebration of life will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave.

Marian Kay Turner was born Oct. 19, 1956, in Hastings, Neb., the daughter of William and Eda (Baker) Rank. She attended school in Hastings.

In 1976, Marian married Harold Turner, they later divorced. She moved to South Sioux City in 1990, where she worked as a waitress at the Crystal Café.

She enjoyed playing bingo at the Eagles Club in South Sioux City, and doing crossword puzzles.

Marian is survived by her two sons, Jarmin (Mary) Turner and Shawn (Susan) Turner, both of Sioux City; daughter, Trisha (Shane Krueger) Turner of Bronson, Iowa; brother, Roger Rank of Hastings; three sisters, Barbara (Dennis) Adler of Hastings, Elaine Warren of Windsor, Calif., and Wilma Todd of Hastings; 14 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Carl Grothen; and one grandson, Michael Turner.

A special thank you to the Accura nursing staff as well as to Care Initiative Hospice nurses.