Homer, Neb.
Marian Marie Nelsen Jessen, 92, of Homer, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, at her home.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Homer, with grandson, Vicar Curt Wingert, officiating. Burial will be in Logan Park Cemetery, Sioux City. Visitation with the family will begin at 5 p.m. Friday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr Funeral Home in South Sioux City.
Marian was born on May 6, 1926, to Hans M. and Myrtle (Chambers) Nelsen. She received a certificate in cosmetology from Samuelson Beauty School at the age of 16. She picked corn by hand to pay for the tuition, out-picking the men.
Marian married the love of her life, Hans H. Jessen on Dec. 27, 1944 in her parent's home. They bought the family farm from Hans' foster parents. She was a true helpmate farming, doing chores, and driving livestock trucks for Homer Transfer, the trucking business that they owned. She loved her tractors, still driving them when she was 80. She might have been a small person, but great things come in small packages.
Marian appointed herself as caregiver to all her family. She always gave of herself and put others first. She was a very loving daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved flowers and gardening. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Homer, the Garden Club, and Extension Club. She was also a member of the order of the Eastern Star for 64 years.
Marian is survived by her daughter, Sharen (Raymond) Wingert of Jackson, Neb.; sons, Allen (Connie) Jessen of Norfolk Neb., and Larry Jessen of Homer; six grandchildren, Brian Wingert of Winnebago, Neb., Amy (Kevin) Crosgrove of Jackson, Curt (Erin) Wingert of Springs Mill, Pa., Renee (Rhett) McClure of Lincoln, Neb., Paul (Meredith) Jessen of Norfolk, and Amanda Jessen of Homer; 15 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Elda (Wayne) Warren of Emerson, Neb., and Myrtle Orendain of Fresno, Calif.; and three brothers, Hans (Joann) Nelsen Jr., Kay Nelsen, and Jon David (Diane) Nelsen, all of Emerson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hans; her daughter, Mary Louise; parents, Hans and Myrtle Nelsen; daughter-in-law, Rae Jean Jessen; sisters, Nellie June Beardshear, Ellen Detches, and Mary Jean Nelsen; in-laws, David and Burtha Jessen, and Beck and Helga Nelsen.