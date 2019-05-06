{{featured_button_text}}

Homer, Neb.

92, died Saturday, May 4, 2019. Service: May 11 at 10:30 a.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Homer. Burial: Logan Park Cemetery, Sioux City. Visitation: May 10 beginning at 5 p.m., at the church. Mohr Funeral Home, South Sioux City.

the life of: Marian Marie Nelsen Jessen
