Remsen, Iowa
Mariann Clara Harnack, 93, of Remsen, died Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society in Le Mars, Iowa.
Memorial service will be 7 p.m. Wednesday at Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Burial will be at a later date in Remsen Community Cemetery. Visitation with family present will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, before the service, at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent online to www.fischfh.com.
Mariann was born March 13, 1926, on the family farm north of Remsen, the daughter of John and Clara (Raveling) Schmidt. She attended country school for the first six years, then attended Remsen Public School, graduating high school in 1944. Mariann worked at the Remsen Depot for Illinois Central Railroad for four years. She also worked with her mother doing custom drapery work in the area.
On April 21, 1948, she married Vance Allison Harnack at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. The couple made their home on the family farm, which was known as Al-Van Acres specializing in Registered Angus Cattle. Vance passed away Sept. 13, 2014, shortly after Mariann moved into Bavarian Meadows Assisted Living in Remsen. In July 2018, she moved to Good Samaritan Society in Le Mars.
Mariann was a Jehovah's Witness for 44 years. Mariann and Vance worked on many building projects of Kingdom Halls in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and Missouri, making many wonderful friendships. The couple also enjoyed traveling, spending winter trips in Arizona, and traveling on bank-sponsored bus trips, along with several trips to New York.
Survivors include her daughter, Karen Harnack; son, Alan (Melissa) Harnack, all of Remsen; son-in-law, W. Shawn Skatges of Sioux City; grandchildren, Aaron J. (Martha) Skatges of Dakota City, Neb., Krista (Wyatt) Lara of Louisville, Neb., Reece and Peyton (Jordan) Dee, both of Remsen; great-granddaughters, Alyssa, Felisa, Kelsi and Kaitlyn Skatges, all of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, and Blakey Dee of Remsen; and great-grandsons, Ronin and Lane Lara of Lewisville, Neb.
She was preceded by her parents; her daughter, LuAnn C. Skatges; grandson, Chase Harnack; brothers, Richard and Ervin Schmidt; and father and mother-in-law, Allison and Clara Harnack.