Marianne 'Mary' Jensen

Elk Point, S.D.

Marianne 'Mary' Jensen, 100, a lifelong resident of Elk Point, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Prairie Estates Healthcare & Rehab Center in Elk Point.

Services will be at a later date. Kober Funeral Home of Elk Point has been entrusted with the services. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com.

Marianne Evelyn Jensen was born on Sept. 11, 1919, in Spink, S.D., to Robert and Harriet Jensen. She moved with her family at an early age to Elk Point, where she spent most of the rest of her life.

Mary graduated from Elk Point High School and went on to receive her teaching degree from the University of South Dakota, in Springfield. She started her teaching career in a country school and went on to teach in junior high, high school and retired from teaching as Dean of Women at the University of Springfield.

Following her retirement, she returned to Elk Point where she worked for Curry Hybrid Seed Company in the business office for 10 years. After retirement from Curry's, she spent summers in Elk Point and winters in Yuma, Ariz.