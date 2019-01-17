Sioux City
Marie A. Dicus, 59, of Sioux City, died Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at a local hospital.
Marie was born on March 22, 1959, in Chicago, the daughter of Dominic and Lena (Cannella) Lupo. She lived in Chicago until moving to Sioux City in 1999. She worked for several years at Bomgaars in the corporate office and then was employed as a secretary for Sioux City Public Schools.
She was a member of Morningside Lutheran Church. She enjoyed puzzles, playing on the computer, and karaoke. She cherished the time she could spend with her son and his children as well as her extended family and friends.
She is survived by her son, Ian Lupo of Sioux City; her three grandchildren, Ariel, Alaric, and Abram; her brother, Dominic Lupo and his wife, Barbara of Racine, Wis.; five nieces and nephews; six grandnieces and nephews; as well as her husband and special friend, Gary Dicus of Sioux City.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Joseph Lupo; and sister-in-law, Lenore Lupo.