Marie A. White

Kingsley, Iowa

Marie A. White, 85, of Kingsley, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.

Memorial Mass will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Michael Catholic Church in Kingsley. Burial will be in St. Michael Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, with a rosary at 4:30 p.m., and a Scripture service at 7 p.m., at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.

Marie was born Nov. 8, 1934, in Kingsley, Iowa, the daughter of William E. and Marie F. (Kimm) McDermott. She graduated from Kingsley High School in 1953. Following that, she worked as a secretary for the Creasey & Metcalf Law Office for many years.

She married Kenneth W. Carel on July 1, 1958. Following their marriage, they made their home in Kingsley. Kenneth died in an automobile accident. Marie and Dale B. White were united in marriage on Dec. 2, 1969.

Marie was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church and St. Michael Guild. She volunteered for many projects that were church-related.