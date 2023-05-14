Marie Celeste Meyer

Brimfield, Ohio, formerly Sioux City

Marie Celeste Meyer, 63, passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023, after a brief battle with cancer. Formerly of Sioux City, Iowa, Marie currently resided in Brimfield, Ohio.

Following cremation, Marie's ashes will be laid to rest in Fremont, Neb., Ridge Cemetery, next to her younger sister, Susan. A graveside service will follow. Arrangements are with Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Akron, Ohio. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.

Marie was born on March 3, 1960. She was a daughter to Ruth and Lawrence (Larry) Bales.

Marie was a salt of the earth type person and hard worker, tackling whatever life threw at her and never asking for anything she did not need. She was a free spirit, spoke her mind, and never shied from what she believed in. Marie loved and passionately protected her circle of friends and would do anything for them, even to her own expense. Marie loved her "Baby," her little dog - Sassy.

She is survived by her daughter, Shannon; parents, Ruth and Larry Bales; sister, Joyce Young (husband James Young); brother, Daniel "Dan" Meyer; sister, Jacqueline "Jackie" Bales (partner Steve Jacobson); devoted friend and confidant, Joe Simones; well-loved family; and a host of great friends, who will all dearly miss her.

Marie was preceded in death by her life partner, Dennis; and sisters, Susan Meyer and Debra Petronas.