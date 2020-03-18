Marie Cownie

Sioux City

Marie Cownie passed away Friday, March 13, 2020.

Private family services will be held at St. Thomas Orthodox Church in Sioux City. Burial will be in the St. Thomas Orthodox Cemetery inside Graceland Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

Marie was born Jan. 27, 1936, in Sioux City to John and Frances Hanna and was one of six children. She was baptized and confirmed in the Orthodox Church and helped with the dinners for many years. She graduated from East High School in 1954 and participated in organizing many class reunions.

Marie had various jobs over the years. She was an excellent seamstress creating amazing custom wedding dresses, accessories and gowns, as well as owned/operated a drapery workroom (Custom Hangups) and worked as a designer and decorator for many years. She had a creative side with a passion for art and crafted many exquisite Santas among other things. She also took great pleasure in her plants and enjoyed gardening.