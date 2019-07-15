Hubbard, Neb.
Marie Dorcey, 97, of Hubbard, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, at the Heritage of Emerson, following a lengthy illness.
Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 211 Iowa St. in Hubbard. The Rev. Gerald Leise will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery at Emerson, Neb. Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. Wednesday with a rosary recited by the Catholic Daughters of America, and a wake service at 7 p.m., all at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Marie was born Feb. 7, 1922, in Emerson, Neb. She was the daughter of Thomas and Hannah (Groves) McTaggart. Marie grew up in the Winnebago and Walthill, Neb., areas and settled in Hubbard in 1947. She graduated from Walthill High School and Wayne State College with a teaching certificate.
On July 29, 1947, Marie married Jerry Dorcey in Walthill. He passed away Aug. 30, 1987, in Sioux City. Marie was a teacher at the McTaggart country school east of Emerson, and also taught at the grade school in Walthill.
She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Hubbard, the St. Mary’s Altar Society, the Red Hat Society, Catholic Daughters of America, Harty McNally American Legion Auxiliary, Hillside Extension and Omaha Archdiocese of Catholic Women.
Survivors include her children, James Dorcey (Connie) of Dakota City, Julie Kneifl of Hubbard, Pat Dorcey (Suzie) of Hubbard, William Dorcey (Val) of Laramie, Wyo., Francis Dorcey (Charlene) of York, Neb., Dennis Dorcey (Patrice) of Jackson, Neb., Rita Howe (Jim) of Eagle, Neb., and Mary Dorcey of Frisco, Texas; 24 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Francis McTaggart (Rosalie) of Sequim, Wash.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jerry Dorcey; her son, Timothy Dorcey; her brother, Tom McTaggart; and a great-grandson, Wyatt Dorcey.
Memorials may be directed to Hubbard Fire & Rescue, Alzheimer’s Association, Hospice of Siouxland, or the Siouxland Food Bank.